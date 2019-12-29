Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s still work to be done for the Patriots ahead of the NFL playoffs.

After clinching its 11th consecutive AFC East title in Week 16, New England now has its sights set on locking up the No. 2 seed in the conference. The reigning Super Bowl champions can check this box off Sunday with a win over the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

Given what’s at stake, it sure seems like the Patriots are treating Week 17 as if it were a playoff contest. Just ask safety Devin McCourty, who kicks off the Dolphins-Patriots hype video by stating, “Here on out, we have to have a mentality of win or go home.”

You can check out the full video below:

Kickoff from Foxboro is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images