Stephon Gilmore is awesome. We’re not telling you anything you don’t already know.

However, some of the numbers Gilmore has put up this season still will blow you away.

The Patriots cornerback was his usual, dominant self Sunday afternoon, recording two interceptions — returning one for a touchdown — in his team’s win over the Bengals. Cincinnati receiver Tyler Boyd feels differently, but neither the tape nor the stats like: Gilmore was excellent.

Perhaps most remarkably, Gilmore again prevented a receiver he was covering from entering the end zone. It represented the latest goose egg in what’s been a season full of them for the potential Defensive Player of the Year.

Check out this incredible stat from ESPN’s Field Yates:

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore is tied for the NFL lead with 6 INT, returning 2 for a TD. He’s been the closest defender on 84 targets and ZERO have gone for a TD, per @NextGenStats, the most targets without allowing a TD of any player in the NFL. A total lockdown corner. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 16, 2019

Talk about doing your job.

Whether Gilmore takes home DPOY year honors remains to be seen. What is not up for debate, however, is that Gilmore has been the best player on one of the greatest defenses in NFL history.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images