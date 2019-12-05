Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When you’ve been the best player in the NBA for years, typically you can get away with stuff that other people can’t.

But goodness, a line has to be drawn somewhere.

During the Los Angeles Lakers’ meeting with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, LeBron James straight up stopped dribbling at one point after crossing half court, then put the ball back down on the floor. A referee was standing in clear view of James but (for reasons that remain unclear) elected not to whistle him for a travel. Understandably, Bojan Bogdanovic, who was tasked with guarding James, was furious that nothing was called.

Get a load of this.

LMAO LeBron 😂 pic.twitter.com/62xwLe8aD0 — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) December 5, 2019

Woof.

This is not the first time James has gotten away with this, as there was another well-documented incident (that you can watch here) from March of 2018 while he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

To be fair, though, James did refer to the incident Wednesday as “one of the worst things I’ve ever done in my career,” so there’s that at least.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images