The New England Patriots no longer hold the AFC’s No. 1 seed after their Week 13 loss to the Houston Texans, but the demand for their Week 14 matchup remains sky high.

New England welcomes the Kansas City Chiefs to Gillette Stadium on Sunday, and the average ticket price on SeatGeek currently sits at $637, according to MassLive, which is the NFL’s second-highest average price this season.

Games No. 1 and 3 on that list both took place at Gillette Stadium. The top dog came in Week 11 when the Patriots took down the Dallas Cowboys, while No. 3 was New England’s home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1.

As of Tuesday evening, the prices for Chiefs-Patriots range from $177 – $1,120 per ticket.

New England and Kansas City kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images