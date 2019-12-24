Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady devoted considerable time and resources toward fight against “Deflategate,” but the New England Patriots quarterback is taking a vastly different approach with “Spygate 2.0.”

In fact, Brady barely seems to care about the latest controversy surrounding his team.

During his weekly interview with Westwood One’s Jim Gray, Brady called out the critics who are trying to make a big deal about the Patriots videotaping the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline in Cleveland.

“I’ve put it out of my mind,” Brady said Monday night. “I’ve not thought about it since I heard about it. I think a lot of people are making a lot of nothing.”

Added Brady: “We are thinking about other things. We’re trying to focus on winning games. As a player, my job is to go out there and do the best I can do and eliminate as many distractions.

“A lot of people are trying to make this a distraction for us and we’re not going to allow that to happen.”

It’s easy to believe Brady, as the Patriots are better at managing distractions than any other team.

However, they also are the best at internalizing those would-be distractions and using them as motivation. So, be careful what you wish for, rest of the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images