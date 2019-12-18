Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady wasn’t named to the Pro Bowl for the first time since his lost 2008 season, but he sure is stoked for his teammates who reeled in the honor.

Three Patriots players on Tuesday were selected for the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster: special teams ace Matthew Slater, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and linebacker Dont’a Hightower. Hightower took to Instagram to express appreciation for the recognition, and Brady reacted with excitement in the comment section.

“Love it !!! 💯💯💯,” Brady wrote.

The Patriots, of course, are hoping none of the three players actually make the trip to Orlando. New England has a much, much more important goal: reaching a fourth consecutive Super Bowl.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images