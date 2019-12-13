Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lamar Jackson has taken the NFL by storm, but Tom Brady still has ways to beat him.

Well, sort of.

The New England Patriots quarterback shared a hysterical proposition on Twitter during Week 15’s “Thursday Night Football” matchup between the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens. It might be the only way Brady could beat Jackson in a 40-yard dash.

“Me vs Lamar, 40 Yard Dash on natural grass but he has to wear rollerblades. Who’s buying the PPV?” Brady wrote.

Even then, we’re not so sure Brady would win.

Of course, Jackson and the Ravens handed Brady and the Patriots their first loss earlier this season, but the two sides currently hold the top two seeds in the AFC. Time will tell if they meet down the road.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images