Tom Brady has sported ice packs on his throwing elbow in multiple postgame news conferences this season. He could be seen Sunday repeatedly shaking his arm while he warmed up on the sideline.

But the quarterback said his lackluster performance in the New England Patriots’ 27-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins wasn’t the result of poor health.

“(My arm) is doing good,” Brady said Monday morning on WEEI’s “Greg Hill Show.” “I don’t have any problems. I have no injuries. I’ve said it a lot. I feel good. There’s no injury, no nothing. I wish I would have played better, and that’s about it.”

Brady completed 16 of 29 passes for 221 yards with two touchdowns and an interception against Miami, misfiring on several passes and going just 10-for-23 on throws to wide receivers. Safety Eric Rowe returned Brady’s pick for a touchdown to put the Dolphins ahead 10-0 in the second quarter.

The 42-year-old signal-caller has not been listed on the Patriots’ injury report since before the team’s Week 15 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I mean, it’s football,” Brady said on WEEI. “You get hit. I got hit a few times on my elbow, and that’s part of football. I’m sure basically every player in the league has ice bags after games and is feeling different things. That’s just part of the sport. I’m feeling good. I’m feeling really good.”

