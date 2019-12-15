Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arguably the Patriots’ best catch Sunday wasn’t made by a wide receiver, tight end or running back.

Stephon Gilmore showed off his mitts early in the second half of New England’s Week 15 win over the Bengals. The star cornerback only needed one hand to log his fifth interception of the season, and he opened the floodgates on Cincinnati’s ensuing possession with a pick-six.

Tom Brady after the game was asked if the Patriots might want to involve Gilmore in the offense in wake of the latter’s highlight-reel grab. The veteran QB jokingly supported the idea.

“Yeah, that was pretty sweet,” Brady said in his postgame press conference, as seen in a video shared to the team’s official Twitter account. “Yeah, I’ll put him over there, see what we get.”

Gilmore might take the hypothetical a little more serious than Brady. The two-time Pro Bowl publicly has noted playing wide receiver doesn’t seem all that difficult.

It looks pretty tough when Gilmore is in coverage, that’s for sure.

