FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady practiced his two-minute drill at the podium Thursday afternoon, cutting his weekly news conference short after just five questions.

The New England Patriots fielded prompts about his team’s upcoming rematch with the Buffalo Bills, the Bills’ vaunted defense and the health and production of receiver Julian Edelman before striding off the dais.

The presser lasted roughly two minutes and 20 seconds.

“It’s a big game for both teams, so we’re going to go out there and try to play our best,” Brady said. “This is a great (Bills) team that’s been playing really well all year. They’ve got a great defense, and it’s going to be a tough challenge.”

Here's today's entire Tom Brady press conference. Five questions, about 2:20. pic.twitter.com/9djRxbuWjx — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 19, 2019

Brady, whose mid-week news conferences typically are between eight and 10 minutes in length, leads a Patriots offense that’s struggled mightily since New England suffered its first loss seven weeks ago. The 42-year-old has thrown for fewer than 200 yards in three of the Patriots’ last four games — including a season-low 128 last Sunday in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals — hasn’t completed more than 60 percent of his passes since Week 9 and hasn’t posted a passer rating above 90 since Week 8.

Despite those offensive issues, the Patriots sit at 11-3 and can clinch their 11th consecutive AFC East title with a win Saturday over the 10-4 Bills at Gillette Stadium. The teams’ first meeting in Week 4 was a low-scoring slugfest between arguably the NFL’s top two defenses, with New England prevailing 16-10 at New Era Field.

Several Patriots, including head coach Bill Belichick, have called this highly anticipated clash a de facto playoff game.

“It’s important,” Brady said. “I think everybody puts a lot into it, and it’s for moments like this. You work out all offseason; you train to be a part of these games, and this is a big game against a very good team. This is what it’s all about. This is why we’re here — playing games like this.”

Thumbnail photo via Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports Images