Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown’s pursuit of a second chance with the Patriots continued Thursday afternoon, but he’s catching the attention of one important person in New England.

Brown posted a photo with Tom Brady, which the six-time Super Bowl champion “liked,” sending the internet right back into speculation mode.

Check out the screenshot, via The Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels:

As you can see, Brady wasn’t the only Patriot to like the photo. The quarterback joined Terrence Brooks, Stephon Gilmore, Brandon Bolden and more on the list.

The Patriots offense certainly could use Brown’s help, as the unit has struggled over the last few weeks. But is Brown’s myriad of off-field issues too much for New England to take on? Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images