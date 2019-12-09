Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You just knew the “on to Cincinnati” jokes were coming after Sunday night’s game between the Patriots and Chiefs — and they did, in droves.

However, we’re somewhat surprised at who was the first member of the Patriots to pluck what was a tantalizingly low-hanging fruit.

New England quarterback Tom Brady once again was pedestrian Sunday in his team’s loss to Kansas City at Gillette Stadium. And a truly embarrassing night for NFL officials surely compounded the 42-year-old’s growing frustration.

But Brady kept his focus on one thing Monday morning: the Patriots’ Week 15 matchup with the Bengals.

Take a look below.

Obviously, Brady is referencing Bill Belichick’s famous press conference following an ugly loss to the Chiefs in 2014. The Patriots responded by pounding the previously undefeated Bengals the next week and eventually won the Super Bowl.

Can Brady and the Patriots repeat history? We’ll find out soon enough.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images