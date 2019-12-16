“Spygate 2.0” — or whatever you want to call it — was one of the biggest stories in sports last week. Seemingly everyone had, and still has, an opinion on the controversy, which might be much ado about nothing.

But inside the Patriots locker room? According to Tom Brady, New England’s latest “cheating” scandal didn’t leave a dent.

Brady was asked about the controversy Monday during his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

From his interview:

“I don’t think any player gave it one second of thought, so it’s not something that, you know, we weren’t very disturbed. You just move on, man. There’s a lot of distractions out there and if you can lose focus on your job, then that’s really a waste of your time. There’s a lot of people out there who can create distractions for us, but we just want to go out there and focus on what we can do and what our job and try to go out there and play as best we possibly can.”

That’s a boilerplate response from Brady, but one that is believable nevertheless.

The Patriots were able to move past any distractions and pick up a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. They’ll look to make it two wins in a row when they host the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images