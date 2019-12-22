Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The award for “best caption of the weekend” — if there were such a thing — goes to Tom Brady.

In case you missed it, New England Patriots linebacker/fullback Elandon Roberts offered a NSFW, though undeniably awesome, quote after his team’s win against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. And the remarks clearly left an impression on Brady, who himself delivered a huge “block” in New England’s AFC East-clinching victory.

Check out the Instagram post that Brady dropped Sunday morning:

Good stuff, Tom.

That said, his finest social media post from the weekend included a message to Bills superfan Marc Miller.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images