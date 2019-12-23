In an announcement that surprised nobody, Tom Brady was revealed Sunday night as the second quarterback selected to the NFL 100 All-Time Team, joining his boyhood idol, Joe Montana.

The final eight QBs will be revealed Friday night during a two-hour special on NFL Network — a program Brady will appear on along with hosts Rich Eisen, Cris Collinsworth and his coach, Bill Belichick.

.@TomBrady has been selected to the #NFL100 All-Time Team! Brady joins Bill Belichick, @CollinsworthPFF and @richeisen on the two-hour All-Time Team finale this Friday 8pm ET on @nflnetwork as they announce the rest of the QBs on the team. pic.twitter.com/wLpL34aMuq — NFL (@NFL) December 23, 2019

During an appearance Monday morning on WEEI’s “Greg Hill Show,” Brady said his segment was the first one filmed for the series, which has aimed to recognize the 100 greatest players from the NFL’s first 100 seasons.

“It was a fun day,” Brady said. “I was in New York and flew down to the NFL Films studios when they were filming. It was actually the first segment, and we were the first people that were interviewed in the whole thing. It was fun. Cris Collinsworth was there, Rich Eisen, Coach Belichick (and I) got to reminisce a little bit and then had a few other quarterbacks — who I can’t name — come onto the set.

“It was really cool. Very surreal for me to be part of that. It’s an incredible honor. And I know 100 years in the NFL, you can’t just name 100 great players, there’s thousands and thousands. To even be considered as one of the greats to play, I would never have imagined that in my life. Very honored and very flattered and very humbled.”

Joining Brady on the All-Time Team are former Patriots teammates Randy Moss, Rob Gronkowski and Adam Vinatieri. Belichick also was one of 10 coaches selected.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images