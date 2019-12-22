Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marc Miller might want to take a break from giving predictions.

Then again, his efforts resulted in an Instagram shoutout from Tom Brady, so perhaps he shouldn’t change a thing.

For those of you who have no idea what we’re talking about, Miller is a Bills superfan whose passionate, attempted prediction of Super Bowl XXVII is the stuff of legend of Buffalo. Sure, the Bills eventually lost 52-17 to the Dallas Cowboys, but video of Miller’s frenzied rant remains relevant nearly 30 years later.

Take a look:

Miller recently joined Twitter — because of course — and offered a prediction for Saturday’s game between the Bills and New England Patriots.

Check this out:

Of course, the Patriots beat the Bills on Saturday, and in doing so earned their 11th consecutive AFC East title.

That brings us to Sunday morning when Brady sent this message to Miller:

Tom Brady with a message for @Dallaswentdown pic.twitter.com/5S6NYGbcvx — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) December 22, 2019

Nice, Tom. Nice.

Should these two teams meet during the playoffs, we expect Miller to deliver his greatest video yet.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images