The NFL is allowing players to express themselves a little bit in Week 14, and Tom Brady is taking them up on the opportunity.
We’ve arrived at “My Cause, My Cleats” week in the NFL, where players are allowed to wear custom-designed cleats to support a cause that’s meaningful to them. Typically, the league drops the hammer on guys who wear unapproved equipment, but there essentially are no restrictions this week.
The New England Patriots quarterback took to Instagram on Friday morning to share a photo of the kicks he’ll be wearing and to explain why he chose that specific design.
View this post on Instagram
My cleats, my causes! I’m always particular about my gameday cleats but this weeks are especially meaningful. @underarmour helped me with this custom pair featuring some of my favorite charities and foundations. Follow the link in my bio to place a bid on them, and PLEASE check out each cause individually below. These groups all support people and places that have touched my life in a variety of ways, and it’s important to me to return the favor in any way I can. @tb12foundation @bestbuddies @navysealfoundation @pattillmanfnd @elliefund @thejimmyfund The Robert and Myra Kraft Family Foundation The Tom Martinez Goal Line Fund
The Patriots have a big meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, with kickoff from Gillette Stadium set for 4:25 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images