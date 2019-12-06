Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFL is allowing players to express themselves a little bit in Week 14, and Tom Brady is taking them up on the opportunity.

We’ve arrived at “My Cause, My Cleats” week in the NFL, where players are allowed to wear custom-designed cleats to support a cause that’s meaningful to them. Typically, the league drops the hammer on guys who wear unapproved equipment, but there essentially are no restrictions this week.

The New England Patriots quarterback took to Instagram on Friday morning to share a photo of the kicks he’ll be wearing and to explain why he chose that specific design.

The Patriots have a big meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, with kickoff from Gillette Stadium set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images