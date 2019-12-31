FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s stats have declined in the 2019 season, but Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is still impressed with his old teammate.

Vrabel, who played on the Patriots from 2001 to 2008 as a linebacker, was asked what he’s seen from Brady. The Titans play the Patriots on Saturday night in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

“I still see a lot of accuracy,” Vrabel said Tuesday in a conference call. “I still see a lot of quick release, decisive throws. Been able to win a lot of football games, get the ball to a lot of different people to get everyone involved. He’s got an uncanny ability to find the guy that’s open, execute the gameplan plays and play-action — very, very good.”

Brady completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 4,057 yards with 24 touchdowns, eight interceptions. 6.6 yards per attempt and an 88 passer rating this season.

Brady had his lowest passer rating and completion percentage since 2013, his fewest yards per attempt since 2002 and the lowest touchdown percentage of his career. The Patriots still went 12-4 despite Brady’s relative struggles.

Brady is coming off one of his worst performances of the season in Week 17. He had one of his best games the week prior in a win over the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots will need more of the latter to beat the Titans, who went 9-7 on the season but finished 7-3 once Ryan Tannehill took over at quarterback.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images