Torey Krug has been on a roll lately.

The Boston Bruins defenseman has recorded five points (one goal, four assists) over his last five games, including the late game-tying goal in the squad’s 3-2 shootout loss against the New York Islanders on Thursday.

Krug enters Saturday night’s clash against the Nashville Predators riding a three-game point streak, and has logged at least 22 minutes on the ice in three of the Bruins’ last five contests.

