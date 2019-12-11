Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brett Ritchie is no mathematician.

The first-year Bruin produced quite a mental gaffe as he put Boston’s current slide into perspective. Ritchie knows an NHL season is a marathon, not a sprint, but his attempt to express this point resulted in one of the funnier Bruins soundbites of the season.

Bruins’ Brett Ritchie: “It’s an 82-game season. We weren’t going to go 80-3 or whatever it was.” — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) December 11, 2019

Yeah, Ritchie might want to run those numbers back.

It only was a matter of time before Ritchie caught heat from his B’s teammates upon the tweet going out, and Torey Krug did the honors by offering a quality follow-up.

Stay in skool kids! https://t.co/tbefNGTxcD — Torey Krug (@ToreyKrug) December 11, 2019

We have to admit, it’s a bit odd seeing Krug engage in social-media trolling with someone other than Brad Marchand.

The Bruins will try to halt their losing streak at three Wednesday night when they visit the Washington Capitals.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images