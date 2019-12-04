Tua Tagovailoa appears to be healing well following successful surgery on his injured hip in November.
But the Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback isn’t quite sure what his future holds at the moment — including whether or not he’ll enter the 2020 NFL Draft.
Tagovailoa’s season ended on Nov. 16 after the 21-year-old injured his hip against Mississippi State. Several analysts predicted he’d be selected No. 1 overall in the 2020 draft prior to his injury.
So clearly, there’s lots on the line for Tagovailoa, no matter which decision he ultimately makes.
“You think of risk-reward on coming back. You think of risk-reward on leaving,” he said during an interview with ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit. “And when I look at it, I kind of look at it, if I come back, the risk is what if I get hurt again? But the reward could be maybe I jump back to the top of the charts, the boards for all these teams.”
The reward may be getting paid millions, but leaving money on the table isn’t the only factor here.
“If I leave, the risk is do I still go in the first round, or do I even make [it] to the second round?” Tagovailoa said. “These guys don’t even know if I can play with the hip injury yet, too.”
In the end, Tagovailoa won’t be making this decision alone, nor will he take it lightly.
“But then, at the same time, I still gotta talk with my family about all this, see what their input is. Now is not the time to be making emotional decisions. But now you gotta change into thinking as a businessman. You gotta make business decisions.”
Tagovailoa has until Jan. 20 to decide if he’ll enter the 2020 NFL Draft or not.
