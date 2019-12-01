Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuukka Rask is in the middle of arguably his finest season yet.

The Boston Bruins goaltender enters Sunday night’s game against the Montreal Canadiens sporting a 12-2-2 record, to go along with a sterling .931 save percentage and 2.10 goals-against average.

Boston got off to an unbelievably fast start, then struggled to begin the month of November losing five of six games. It seems to have gotten its affairs back in order, as the B’s are riding a six-game winning streak and Rask is a huge reason why.

For more on the 32-year-old, check out the video above from “Bruins Breakaway Live,” presented by Subway.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images