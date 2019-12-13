The Bruins are in the midst of their worst losing streak since the 2016 season, but that’s not keeping them down.

Boston dropped its fifth straight game Thursday night in a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. The team has looked stronger and played better over its previous two games, and still sits in the top spot of the Atlantic Division. Despite the skid, Tuukka Rask is remaining positive.

“It sucks to lose. We hate to lose here. But we’ve played decent,” the goalie said, per NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty. “You’re not going to win them all. Obviously, you’re not going to go 80-3 or whatever it was that (Brett) Ritchie said. You don’t want to lose too many games in a row and you’ve got to put a stop to it. It’s been a tough road trip, but we’ve got one more game left and hopefully we can finish it off on a high note.

“We have experience and we’ve been through a lot. We recognize when we suck and when we don’t,” Rask added. “I don’t think we’ve sucked. It’s just a matter of getting a couple of bounces, getting a lead and then playing with it. For the most part it’s just playing the right way and then you lose some of these tight games.”

The B’s have lost three of the five games by a goal, so they’re certainly making it interesting and keeping the games close. Boston looks to right the ship Saturday night when it travels to Florida to take on the Panthers.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images