The Boston Bruins were on fire Monday night.
After losing eight of their last nine game, the Bruins looked like a completely different team in the squad’s 7-3 win over the Washington Capitals.
Boston’s offense was solid all night, getting goals from six different players. And Tuukka Rask was a brick wall in net stopping 39 shots on the night. The Bruins snapped their three game losing streak, while Rask snapped his own personal five-game losing streak.
