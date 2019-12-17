Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There was a cover-your-children’s-eyes moment during Monday night’s Saints-Colts game, and Booger McFarland is to blame.

At one point during ESPN’s broadcast, McFarland inadvertently (we hope) drew a graphic that resembled, well, something that has nothing to do with football. It didn’t take long for the football world to roast the oft-criticized “Monday Night Football” broadcast.

Here’s the graphic:

(Warning: The image might be NSFW.)

And here’s a taste of the reaction:

What an interesting diagram pic.twitter.com/SvRchsoOEh — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) December 17, 2019

Booger may not be the best announcer but he is one hell of an artist. pic.twitter.com/hsbJWgkvZf — DailyBooger (@dailybooger) December 17, 2019

Booger, please, think of the children. 😯 pic.twitter.com/iEoCm9qY21 — Salvatore Stefanile (@2QBFFB) December 17, 2019

The legacy of Booger on MNF can be distilled down into this single gif. https://t.co/jHL8S16KO6 — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) December 17, 2019

Yikes.

Maybe it’s time for the Boogman to hop back on that motorized crane-throne, because drawing clearly isn’t his forte.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images