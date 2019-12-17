There was a cover-your-children’s-eyes moment during Monday night’s Saints-Colts game, and Booger McFarland is to blame.

At one point during ESPN’s broadcast, McFarland inadvertently (we hope) drew a graphic that resembled, well, something that has nothing to do with football. It didn’t take long for the football world to roast the oft-criticized “Monday Night Football” broadcast.

Here’s the graphic:

(Warning: The image might be NSFW.)

And here’s a taste of the reaction:

Yikes.

Maybe it’s time for the Boogman to hop back on that motorized crane-throne, because drawing clearly isn’t his forte.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images