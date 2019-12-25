Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There are last-second heaves, and then there’s whatever Enes Kanter did Wednesday afternoon at Scotiabank Arena.

Kanter launched a prayer after corraling a rebound with the second-quarter game clock winding down. Not only did the toss not have nearly enough strength, it also sailed fair left and landed several rows into the stands.

You can check out Kanter’s gaffe in the video here.

Unfortunately for the Celtics big man, countless folks on Twitter took a break from their Christmas Day festivities to roast him.

Kanter ain’t just throw it like that 🤦🏾‍♂️😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) December 25, 2019

forget backboard…enes kanter didnt even hit the damn court — Colin McGinty (@liter_a_cola) December 25, 2019

That Kanter throw was worst than the Jarrett Jack full court attempt. — Howard Thompson (@HowardTNY) December 25, 2019

It was an otherwise solid first half for Kanter, whose 12 points were second to only Kemba Walker’s 13 for the Celtics’ team lead through two quarters against the Toronto Raptors.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images