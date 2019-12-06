The college football world will be focused on Santa Clara, Calif. on Friday night.
No. 5 Utah takes on No. 13 Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game with huge College Football Playoff implications on the line. If No. 2 LSU takes down No. 4 Georgia on Saturday, Utah very well could slide into that fourth and final spot, but that’s only possible with a win Friday night.
The Utes sit at 11-1 and enter the Pac-12 title game on an eight-game winning streak. Oregon fell to Arizona State two weeks back, dropping the Ducks to 10-2 and all but eliminating their playoff hopes.
Time will tell who sits atop the Pac-12 throne.
Here’s how to watch Friday’s Utah-Oregon game.
When: Friday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Live stream: ABC Go | WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Jeff Swinger/USA TODAY Sports Images