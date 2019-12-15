Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Chargers will square off Sunday afternoon in a little Week 15 action at StubHub Center.

The Vikings go for win No. 10 of the season as they battle the 10-3 Green Bay Packers for the top spot in the NFC North. The 5-8 Chargers, however, find themselves tied with the Denver Broncos at the bottom of the AFC West.

But will L.A. play spoiler as Minnesota vies for a spot in the postseason? Tune in to find out.

Here’s how to watch:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 15, at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via David Berding/USA TODAY Sports Images