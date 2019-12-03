Another week, another great “Monday Night Football” matchup.
Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks are set to host Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings in a matchup of two legitimate NFC contenders. The Seahawks enter the game an impressive 9-2, while the Vikings sit at 8-3, good for second in the NFC North.
Seattle can take over first place in the NFC West with a victory.
Do the Vikings have what it takes to march into CenturyLink Field and earn a win? We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how to watch Vikings vs. Seahawks online:
When: Monday, Dec. 2 at 8:15 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Shane Roper/USA TODAY Sports Images