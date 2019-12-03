Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another week, another great “Monday Night Football” matchup.

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks are set to host Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings in a matchup of two legitimate NFC contenders. The Seahawks enter the game an impressive 9-2, while the Vikings sit at 8-3, good for second in the NFC North.

Seattle can take over first place in the NFC West with a victory.

Do the Vikings have what it takes to march into CenturyLink Field and earn a win? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Vikings vs. Seahawks online:

When: Monday, Dec. 2 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Shane Roper/USA TODAY Sports Images