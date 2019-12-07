Conference championship week continues as the ACC Championship will be up for grabs Saturday night.
The No. 23 team in the country, the Virginia Cavaliers, will head to Bank of America Stadium to take on the No. 3 Clemson Tigers. The Cavaliers went 9-3 on the season with their only losses coming at the hands of Notre Dame, Louisville and University of Miami.
The defending national champions sit at 12-0 on the season and will guarantee their spot in the College Football Playoff with another ACC Championship.
Here’s how to watch the ACC Championship Game online and on TV:
When: Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Live stream: ABC Go | WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Joshua S. Kelly/USA TODAY Sports Images