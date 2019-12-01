Berkshire Bank and NESN.com are teaming up for an exciting giveaway.

At the end of the season, one lucky military and veteran winner will have their mortgage paid for a whole year, courtesy of Berkshire Bank, and all you have to do to enter is vote on the Boston Bruins’ top play of the month. In addition, Berkshire Bank will give away a FitBit Charge 3 each month through the Exciting Rewind Giveaway.

NESN.com staff will pick the three best Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind plays of the previous month, and voting will begin on the first of every month at 9 a.m. ET. Make sure to read the official rules before entering then completely fill out the entry form below.

David Pastrnak notches sixth-career hat trick.

Brad Marchand secures 600th-career point.

Jake DeBrusk’s pots fourth goal of the 2019-20 season.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images