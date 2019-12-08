You may or may not shed a tear on this one, and we’re right there with you.
Blues superfan Laila Anderson was in attendance for St. Louis’ game on Saturday night and appeared on the big screen in a heartwarming video. The crowd erupted as Laila was shown meeting her bone marrow donor, Kenton, and displaying a sign to send him love.
Check it out:
The best save you'll see tonight. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/IMaz3wbEil
— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 8, 2019
A tremendous moment that will put a smile on anyone’s face.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images