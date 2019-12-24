Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — What a way to start a game.

The Boston Bruins wasted no time taking a hefty lead in Monday’s contest against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden, potting four goals in the first period alone.

Jake DeBrusk was the first to score, putting Boston on the board on the power play with his ninth of the season.

Then, Brad Marchand lit the lamp for the 19th time this season, giving the B’s a two-goal lead. Anders Bjork joined in on the action just 27 seconds later, pushing the Bruins’ lead to three.

But they didn’t stop there, as Patrice Bergeron scored Boston’s fourth goal of the period with 1:03 left in the opening 20 minutes. It was the second goal power play goal.

Have you caught your breath yet?

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images