The Celtics sure know how to have fun on and off the court this season.

Boston returned home after defeating the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden to a snowy night at Logan Airport. And Enes Kanter decided to engage in a friendly snowball fight after the C’s plane had landed.

Kanter was the instigator and began hitting his teammates with snowballs including Robert Williams, Carsen Edwards and Tacko Fall, who Kanter has become close with over the last few months.

Check it out:

Celtics had a snowball fight at the airport 😂 (via @EnesKanter) pic.twitter.com/zxFVZrwP0f — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) December 2, 2019

No one ever is too old to have a snowball fight.

Boston is back in action Wednesday night when it welcomes the Miami Heat to TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Szczepanski/USA TODAY Sports Images