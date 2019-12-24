Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall is having a great week in Boston.

The Celtics center was welcomed with “We want Tacko!” chants at TD Garden on Friday night before nearly erupting when Brad Stevens put Fall in the game with 4:31 left. He saw his second action in Boston on Sunday and threw down one of his famous dunks.

But Fall swapped his basketball uniform for a suit and tie Monday night when he was a guest conductor during the annual Holiday Pops. He helped conduct the Christmas song “Sleigh Ride,” and looked like a natural in doing so. He even showed off a slick spin move before the song started.

Check out the full performance below:

What can’t @tackofall99 do? And of course @TheBostonPops made Tacko’s job easy with an amazing performance 🎼🎄👏 pic.twitter.com/I6J9n1uSwL — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 24, 2019

If you weren’t in the holiday spirit, you probably are now after watching that.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images