BOSTON — Are you having fun yet?
After a blistering four-goal first period, the Boston Bruins found themselves on back-to-back penalty kills to start the second. But that didn’t bother Charlie Coyle one bit.
The Weymouth, Mass. native potted his 100th-career goal on a shorthanded opportunity nearly seven minutes into the period, extending Boston’s lead to five.
Check it out:
Career goal No. 100 is a beaut.@CharlieCoyle_3 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/IeSJ2CCoId
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 24, 2019
Wowsa.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images