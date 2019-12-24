Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Are you having fun yet?

After a blistering four-goal first period, the Boston Bruins found themselves on back-to-back penalty kills to start the second. But that didn’t bother Charlie Coyle one bit.

The Weymouth, Mass. native potted his 100th-career goal on a shorthanded opportunity nearly seven minutes into the period, extending Boston’s lead to five.

Check it out:

Wowsa.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images