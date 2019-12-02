Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Did the Dolphins (yes, the Dolphins) complete the greatest trick play the NFL has seen to date?

Miami hosted the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 13 matchup, and the home team looked as if it were coming out to kick a field goal on 4th-and-goal with 4:44 left in the second quarter.

But something seemed off right out of the gate with the punter slotted in the quarterback’s spot, five players to one side and four to the other and the actual kicker, Jason Sanders, somewhere in the mix. Sanders then got the shovel pass for the touchdown.

Check it out:

Yeah, you don’t see the ol’ punter-to-kicker TD pass every day.

Sanders then went on to kick the field goal, accounting for all seven points on the drive that gave Miami a 14-13 lead before earning its third win of the season by a score of 37-31 over Philadelphia.

