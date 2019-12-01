Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jayson Tatum got some father-son time in before the Boston Celtics’ game against the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon.

Prior to the game at Madison Square Garden, Tatum and his son, Jayson Tatum Jr., passed the ball around together on the court. The younger Tatum carried the basketball a bit before bouncing it over to his dad in a pretty adorable moment.

Check it out:

smh they're really not calling traveling at all 😂 (🎥 @nbcsboston) pic.twitter.com/9cPkbWbaRu — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) December 1, 2019

Cuteness overload.

The elder Tatum dropped 30 points in the Celtics’ 113-104 win over the Knicks.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images