Jayson Tatum got some father-son time in before the Boston Celtics’ game against the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon.
Prior to the game at Madison Square Garden, Tatum and his son, Jayson Tatum Jr., passed the ball around together on the court. The younger Tatum carried the basketball a bit before bouncing it over to his dad in a pretty adorable moment.
Check it out:
smh they're really not calling traveling at all 😂 (🎥 @nbcsboston) pic.twitter.com/9cPkbWbaRu
— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) December 1, 2019
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 1, 2019
Cuteness overload.
The elder Tatum dropped 30 points in the Celtics’ 113-104 win over the Knicks.
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images