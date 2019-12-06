Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“Jeopardy” contestants have an incredible wealth of knowledge, but it appears the New England Patriots don’t fall within their range.

Host Alex Trebek hit three contestants with a Double Jeopardy category labeled “Patriot Games” during Wednesday night’s episode. The category included five Patriots-themed questions, ranging from recent Tom Brady-related hints, to venue-centric ones from the 1960’s. Kelly, Jennifer and Chris, Wednesday’s contestants, went 2-for-5 on the set.

Watch the full category here:

This @Patriots category has as many clues as @TomBrady has rings.* *We write one extra clue for every category, just in case. pic.twitter.com/bLnAcv44Xy — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) December 6, 2019

We know plenty of Patriots fans were screaming at their screens as these questions went unanswered.

“Jeopardy” participants have struggled with sports categories in the past, so this isn’t terribly surprising. We won’t knock them, though. Their brains are filled with a variety of other important facts, but some New England fans may deem this category to be of a higher priority.

