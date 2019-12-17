Hailie Deegan has skillfully skidded her way into the Ford Performance family.
The NASCAR phenom celebrated her move to Ford Performance on Tuesday by posting a video to Instagram in which she burns out, exits her car and announces “this is going to be fun.” She previously had been with Toyota Racing Development.
The 18-year-old will enter Ford’s driver-development program and is expected to compete in the ARCA Menards Series next year in the full, 20-race season.
Uncertainty had surrounded Deegan’s future, but the move to Ford has ended much of the chatter.
That’s something worth celebrating for the high-profile NASCAR prospect.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images