Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick were all smiles Saturday night.

Following a thrilling win over the Buffalo Bills, the quarterback and head coach celebrated the New England Patriots’ 11th consecutive AFC East championship. A cool moment between the two, as well as from many others, was captured in the Patriots’ latest locker room celebration video.

Watch Brady and Belichick share a laugh at the 37-second mark in the video below:

How do we feel about being 2019 AFC East CHAMPS? Awww yeah. pic.twitter.com/U90CbcgMRy — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 23, 2019

The Patriots still will have much to play for next Sunday.

New England can clinch a first-round bye either with a win over the Miami Dolphins or a loss by the Kansas City Chiefs, who will host the Los Angeles Chargers.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images