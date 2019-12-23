Tom Brady and Bill Belichick were all smiles Saturday night.
Following a thrilling win over the Buffalo Bills, the quarterback and head coach celebrated the New England Patriots’ 11th consecutive AFC East championship. A cool moment between the two, as well as from many others, was captured in the Patriots’ latest locker room celebration video.
Watch Brady and Belichick share a laugh at the 37-second mark in the video below:
How do we feel about being 2019 AFC East CHAMPS?
Awww yeah. pic.twitter.com/U90CbcgMRy
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 23, 2019
The Patriots still will have much to play for next Sunday.
New England can clinch a first-round bye either with a win over the Miami Dolphins or a loss by the Kansas City Chiefs, who will host the Los Angeles Chargers.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images