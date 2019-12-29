FOXBORO, MASS. — You know it was going to happen at some point.

With the New England Patriots offense struggling Sunday afternoon against the Miami Dolphins, Tom Brady connected with linebacker-turned-fullback Elandon Roberts for a 38-yard touchdown pass. The score tied the game at 17 and gave Roberts his first NFL touchdown.

Check this out:

As nice as the play was, the Patriots likely were hoping to save it for the playoffs. Instead, they were forced to resort to trick passes to fullbacks in a Week 17 game against the Dolphins.

Exciting, for sure, but nonetheless concerning.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images