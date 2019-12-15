Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Video from Spygate 2 has leaked.

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer acquired video the Bengals captured of a New England Patriots employee taping Cincinnati’s sideline from the Cleveland Browns’ press box last week.

Here’s the video that was shown Sunday morning:

FOX SPORTS EXCLUSIVE: @JayGlazer reveals footage of Patriots filming Bengals. pic.twitter.com/C7U7mopaEm — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) December 15, 2019

The video is a tight shot on the backside of the Bengals’ sideline and includes a conversation between Bengals and Patriots employees.

The Patriots have claimed it was a TV production employee taping the Bengals’ sideline as part of a feature on an advanced scout. The Patriots organization has taken full responsibility for what it claimed was a mistake by the TV production employee.

Bill Belichick has been adamant the Patriots’ football staff had nothing to do with taping the video.

The Patriots take on the Bengals on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports Images