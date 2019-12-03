The Seattle Seahawks were the victim of a wildly unfortunate play late in the first half their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, and it cost them dearly.
Russell Wilson’s pass attempt at the Seahawks’ own 14-yard line ended in hilarious fashion, bouncing off three different players before landing in Anthony Harris’ arms. The Vikings defensive back high-stepped his way into the end zone, allowing Minnesota to retake the lead before halftime.
Check it out:
One of the craziest Pick-6s you’ll ever see.
Anthony Harris to the 🏠 for 6️⃣! @HOOSDatDude #SKOL
📺: #MINvsSEA on ESPN
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/1EyFLelCig pic.twitter.com/Ib0MTn9x5t
— NFL (@NFL) December 3, 2019
Well, you don’t see stuff like this every day.
Thumbnail photo via David Berding/USA TODAY Sports Images