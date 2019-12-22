What a decade this was in New England sports! As we move into the 2020s, join NESN.com in counting down the best moments in New England sports from 2010-2019. (And check out the rest of our “Best of the Decade” content here.)

It’s been an incredible 20-year run in Boston sports, and as fans, we certainly have plenty to be thankful for at the holidays.

And as 2019 draws to an end, we look back not only on the year in sports but the entire decade. When we look back, we’ll notice an embarrassment of riches over the last 10 years, starting with the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win in 2011 all the way up to the Patriots winning Super Bowl LIII in early 2019. In between, we saw the Red Sox win two World Series, the Celtics reach the NBA Finals, the B’s return to the Stanley Cup Final twice and the Patriots continuing to do Patriots things.

So, narrowing down all those moments and everything into a list of the 10 best moments of the decade was no easy task. We think we’re ready, though, and between Dec. 22 and Dec. 31, NESN.com will unveil the 10 best moments of the decade. You can follow along below on each day.

