Did you Google “Antonio Brown” this year?

Chances are you did, and you weren’t alone.

The notorious NFL wideout was the fifth-most Googled topic in the United States in 2019, according to Google Trends. He was the No. 1 person searched in the U.S. as well, with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft landing in 10th place.

It’s been a tumultuous year for Brown, who currently is without a team as the NFL investigates sexual assault allegations made against him by his former trainer, Britney Taylor. Brown has vehemently denied ever doing what he’s accused of, but hasn’t exactly made his life easy in the wake of the allegations either.

Brown reportedly was cut by the Patriots, who picked up the 31-year-old on Sept. 9, shortly after Brown reportedly threatened another woman alleging he’d sexually assaulted her. Since then, he’s found himself in a seemingly never-ending cycle of making damaging comments about anyone he feels wronged him and apologizing for it afterward.

His social media activity, however, has been the talk of the country all year long. His antics online began long before he joined the Patriots, especially during his brief stint with the Oakland Raiders earlier in the year.

Perhaps 2020 will be his year. (Then again… maybe not.)

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images