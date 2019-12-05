Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bill Belichick is proving he’s No. 1 in more than one way.

On top of six Super Bowl titles in the last two decades, the New England Patriots head coach currently is the highest-paid coach in American sports, according to Forbes. Belichick’s current contract is valued at $12 million.

Belichick has helped the Patriots to a record nine Super Bowls, taking home six titles in the process. He has the most playoff wins (31) of any NFL coach in league history and has been named AP NFL Head Coach Of The Year three different times.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich are tied for second place with contracts valued at $11 million. Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers are tied for fourth with contracts valued at $10 million.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images