Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Boston Celtics rookie Grant Williams on a mission to see as much “competitive basketball” as possible — especially women’s hoops.

Williams has appeared as several high-profile women’s sporting events of late, including Game 1 of the 2019 WNBA Finals matchup between the Connecticut Sun and the Washington Mystics. So his appearance at Sunday’s UConn-Notre Dame women’s basketball game (which he took in alongside assistant coach Kara Lawson) certainly wasn’t some anomaly.

And he didn’t shy away from discussing why he takes time out of his busy NBA schedule to take in such games.

“Honestly, it’s the support because you look around the nation, we need more support for our women’s programs. Whether it’s basketball, volleyball, soccer, tennis — anything,” Williams told ESPN’s Holly Rowe. “So for me, just showing the support and showing some love because they’re just as talented.”

(You can watch the interview here, via Rowe.)

We love how genuine this kid is.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images