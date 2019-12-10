The Kansas City Chiefs made a whole lot of noise Sunday when they visited Gillette Stadium.

Outside of the statement made by their road win over the Patriots in itself, a few Chiefs players engaged in some trash talk both during and after the Week 14 clash. Verbal barbs are part of the game, but if you ask Chris Broussard, Kansas City might have been better off to keep its mouth shut.

“I don’t like it. I think it was foolish,” Broussard said Tuesday on FS1’s “First Things First.” Number one, but for some horrible calls by the officials, you may have lost that game, maybe. It wasn’t a done deal that New England would have won, but you may have lost that game, number one. Two, they put great pressure on (Tom) Brady and they are a good pass defense actually, but overall their defense isn’t strong and against the run they’re horrible. You look at Bill Belichick, you know this a coach that makes adjustments. I wouldn’t be surprised if in that game — they’re not showing everything to Kansas City. They’re just trying to get data and see what Kansas City may do when they see them in the playoffs. So they’re going to make the adjustments. I think they’re going to try to expose them. They’ll probably run the football very well if they meet Kansas City in the playoffs.”

"The Patriots aren't showing everything to Kansas City." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/6et6Y1mSsx — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 10, 2019

While Belichick and Co. might tell you otherwise, it’s clear the Patriots hear everything people say about them. Just look at last season when New England embraced an underdog mentality and used it as fuel en route to the franchise’s sixth Super Bowl title. So should the Patriots and Chiefs meet in January, it’s safe to assume Kansas City’s chatter will resurface in New England’s locker room.

But for now, the reigning champions have a more pressing matter at hand. The Patriots will look to back in the win column Sunday when it visits the Cincinnati Bengals.

