Eric Mangini isn’t ready to push the panic button over the Patriots offense just yet.

Tom Brady and Co. really haven’t offered anything to be excited in recent weeks. After scoring 30-plus points in six of its first seven games, New England has been limited to 20 or less in four of its last five. In turn, it’s become a real concern whether the offense will be the Patriots’ downfall come January.

But Mangini, who spent five seasons on New England’s coaching staff, understands the franchise’s ability to make adjustments better than most. Mangini knows there are pressing issues surrounding the Patriots offense, but he seems to believe some of these woes will be alleviated as the team grows more familiar with its newer faces.

“When you see N’Keal Harry, he’s come back, they’re learning about him. Mohamed Sanu, they’re learning about him. Isaiah Wynn, he’s just gotten back in two or three games ago. So as much as we talk about their development, these guys are new additions to the team and they’re still learning about them,” Mangini said Wednesday on FS1’s “First Things First.” “Do I think it’s where they want offensively? No. The problems they have on the offensive line are real and I’ve said that for weeks and weeks now. But I do think they have the ability to figure out a way to overcome those deficiencies.”

Given the luxuries of an elite defense and above-average special teams, the Patriots can find solace in knowing they don’t need to be an offensive juggernaut in order to win games. Even modest production from the offense might be enough in the postseason, as it’s tough to imagine any team will be able to rip New England’s defense to shreds. Hell, the Patriots were able to win their sixth Super Bowl despite only scoring 13 points on football’s biggest stage.

It’s foolish to think New England at any point the rest of the way will be able to flip a switch and suddenly become a dynamic offense. But if the Patriots at a bare minimum can form an offensive identity, it could be enough to push the club along in the postseason.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images